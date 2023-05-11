The federal High court in Jalingo, has reserved judgment in the case challenging the appointment of Abubakar Bawa as substantive party chairman in Taraba.

The National Working Committee of PDP on 30th March 2023, appointed Abubakar Bawa as substantive state chairman following the vacuum created by the resignation of Agbu Kefas as the party chairman.

Some PDP support groups in Taraba State marched from federal High Court to the party state secretary to show solidarity with Inuwa Bakari.

PDP in the state has become enmeshed in a leadership crisis barely few weeks to the swearing in of governor-elect, Agbu Kefas.

This has polarised the stakeholders.

Speaking for the group, Mr. Usman Africanus declared support for Mr Inuwa Bakari for the part he played in securing victory for the party at last general election, noting that no reasonable person changes a winning horse while the game is on.

The former ALGON chairman who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders argued that leadership should come from people.

He noted that the stakeholders are the one that put Abubakar Bawa in office after due consultation, he remains the preferred candidate to ensure survival of PDP in the state.

The lawyer to Inuwa Bakari, Damba Nbanaso however faulted the process that brought Mr Bawa to office, noting that due process was not duly followed according to PDP constitution.

The party’s former acting Chairman, Inuwa Bakari had approached Jalingo high court to challenge the process that brought in Abubakar Bawa as party chairman as well as prayed the court to declare him chairman.

Now that Justice Bala Usman of the Federal high court has adjourned judgment, the political pundits in the state believe that it behoves on the Governor elect Kefas Agbu, to resolve the leadership crisis in the party before it escalates.