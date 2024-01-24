The Pan Yoruba Socio-cultural and political organization has sacked , Ayo Adebanjo as the Acting Leader of the group.

Mr. Adebanjo was sacked at the monthly meeting of the group held at the residence of its Leader, Reuben Fasoranti in Akure.

A motion was moved to this effect by a retired Prof of Surgery, Samuel Ibikunle and seconded.

This followed the recommendation of Afenifere elders’ forum

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, spokesperson of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi said the step was taken to ensure unity and address polarisation.