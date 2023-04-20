A Sociocultural group known as Oodua descendant is calling for the resignation of Yoruba Leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo as the Acting leader of the Pan Yoruba Group, Afenifere.

Members of the group who made their grievances known at a rally held in Ibadan said they no longer have confidence in the leadership of the Yoruba leader because of his continuous hostility against the Yoruba interest.

Coordinator of the group Olaide Gboluaje who spoke on behalf of others, said Pa Adebanjo I recent times has failed to provide quality leadership amongst his people, calling on the immediate past leader of Afenifere Pa Reuben Fasoranti to take over the mantle of leadership.

According to him, his open hostility against Yoruba interests, Political, economic and social arena is not what should come from any reasonable Yoruba person not to talk of person who is supposed to lead the foremost Yoruba organization, even if in an acting capacity.