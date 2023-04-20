The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has opened the first Nigerian Export Trade House in Changsha, China, in conjunction with Zeenab Foods Limited.

Victor Ayemere, the chairman of Zeenab Foods Limited, stated that the trading house, which was commissioned on Wednesday, was designed to increase Nigeria’s non-oil exports for long-term growth.

According to Ayemere, the project would increase the visibility of our non-oil products in the global market.

He praised the Nigerian government for entrusting the corporation with the task of establishing and operating the Trade House in China.

Advertisement

He urged prospective exporters to take advantage of this chance to export non-oil items because the risk associated with export will be gone.

Meanwhile, Mr Ezra Yakusak, Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, stated that the trade house would act as a center for exporters to effortlessly export their commodities.

The trade house’s commissioning was attended by high-ranking figures from Nigeria’s government and business communities.

They included the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Alhaji Baba Jidda, the Nigeria Consul-General in Shanghai, Mr Anderson Madubike, and Chinese government officials.

Among those there were the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, NEXIM.