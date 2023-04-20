The Federal Government has urged states to domesticate the Startup Act 2022, aimed at creating jobs for teeming unemployed youths in the country.

The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Transformation, Oswald Osaretin-Guobadia made the call at a sensitisation programme in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The Nigeria Startup Act project is a joint initiative by Nigeria’s tech startup ecosystem and the Presidency.

It is aimed at harnessing the potential of the country’s digital economy, through co-created regulations.

Ondo State, South-West Nigeria, is one of the states planning to domesticate the start-up act.

This explains the reason for this sensitisation programme in Akure, the State capital.

The Special Adviser to the President on Digital Transformation, Oswald Osaretin-Guobadia said domesticating the startup act will create an enabling environment for growth, attraction and protection of investment.

Some facilitators at the programme also said the Act will also provide innovation hubs, if adopted by state governments.

The Chairman of the State Information Technology Agency, SITA, Olumbe Akinkugbe said the Startup Act will generate massive employment opportunities and jobs for Nigerian youths.

States across Nigeria are expected to key into the programme, with a view to protecting investment in tech start-ups.