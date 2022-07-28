Kwara Gov declares Friday work-free for voter registration

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared Friday (July 29) work-free for civil servants in the state to enable them register to vote in the next general election.

The holiday comes as the INEC closes the continuous voter registration exercise on July 31, next week Monday.

“His Excellency urges the people of Kwara State, especially the civil servants, to take full advantage of the holiday to perform their civic duty of registering to vote,” according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

Similarly, governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has also declared Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29, 2022, as work free days.

This is in order to allow members of the public and public servants in the the state to fully participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise across the country.

Equally, the break is also to allow local government chairmen and their councilors as well as the teeming workers to go out for the mobilization and sensitization of eligible voters to go out and register as well as collect their Personal Voters Card (PVC) in the state in order to be part of the upcoming General Elections in the country.

Gov. Tambuwal appeals to all citizens in the state to be orderly in the course of the exercise.

Still on voter registration, Kebbi State Government has declared Thursday 28th and Friday, 29th July,2022, public holiday.

This is to enable civil servants of the state to either obtain or revalidate their permanent voter cards.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave the approval on Wednesday, in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, this is necessary in order to encourage people of the state participate fully in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise that will end on Saturday as declared by INEC.

The Governor further called on the people of the state to take advantage of the two – day holiday to exercise their civic responsibility, so as not to be disenfranchised.