EFCC secures order to prosecute Ondo Speaker David Oleyelogun, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been granted order by an Akure High Court to prosecute the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr David Oleyelogun, and some lawmakers for alleged fraud.

Mr. Fredrick Dibang, a lawyer, filed a complaint with the anti-graft commission seeking the prosecution of the lawmakers for suspected fraud committed in 2019.

The lawmakers had through their counsel, Dr Remi Olatubora SAN asked the court to strike out the charges against them over the failure of the EFCC to comply with the Practice Direction of the State judiciary which made it compulsory for federal government agencies to get consent of the judiciary before they can prosecute in state courts.

EFCC in its application sought the court’s permission to prosecute in conformity with the Practice Direction of the judiciary.

The anti- graft said fraud being prosecuted by the EFCC was said to have been committed in 2019, when the lawmakers were supposed to have attended a two-day seminar organised by the National Productivity Centre, Lagos.

According to the material provided by the EFCC, the lawmakers requested that funds be allowed for four members of the Committee on Tertiary Education to attend the seminar on Wednesday, December 11th and Thursday, December 12th, 2019.

