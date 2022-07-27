Over 300,000 PVCs uncollected in Rivers -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is still in possession of more than three hundred thousand permanent voters cards, (PVCs) in Rivers State.

Advertisement

The commission bemoaned the low turnout of people coming to pick up their PVCs during a tour of some registration centres in the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

INEC has registered almost 300,000 new voters since the 28th of June 2022.

Advertisement

This is in addition to almost 200,000 applications for PVC transfer and replacement.

Before the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration last month, more than 250,000 PVCs had not been collected.

Advertisement

As the exercise winds up again and another backlog looms, INEC’s appeal to the voters may not be enough.

The electoral umpire insists that the registration will end on the 31st of July, 2022 at the end of the two-week extension period.