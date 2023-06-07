Families fleeing Sudan’s conflict are seeking refuge in the Central African Republic.

According to the UNHCR, it is a race against time to transfer the thousands of new migrants before the rains arrive.

Meanwhile, the UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) are working to construct shelters and latrines, as well as give water and food to up to 14,000 refugees who have arrived in CAR.

Bobo Kitoko, Data Management Associate for UNHCR, said: “The needs are many, for food, shelter and also water.”

The majority of new arrivals are women and children from Nyala in Sudan, who say they faced threats by armed men, extortion of goods, physical aggression and sexual violence.

Biometric registration also began last month and continues as more people cross the border into Chad.

UNHCR said emergency teams were identifying and referring people with specific needs for protection, counselling or medical assistance.

Several emergency missions have taken place despite challenges in reaching the area, due to its remoteness and the fragile security situation.