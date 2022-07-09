EID-EL-KABIR: Ondo NPPP Assembly Candidate, Pastor Oluwaseyi Joseph celebrates with Muslims

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) House of Assembly candidate for Akoko North-West Constituency 1 in Ondo State, Pastor Oluwaseyi Joseph has congratulated Muslim faithful in Akoko land and Nigeria at large on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.In his Salah message, Oluwaseyi urged Muslims to give gratitude to Almighty Allah for His blessings and abiding love.

He urged Nigerians to use opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir to be patriotic and more united in confronting the challenges facing the country.

“As we celebrate, let us never forget the reason for Eid-el-Kabir. We commemorate an act of complete faith in Allah and His instructions unto us. Thus, let’s celebrate and dedicate ourselves to greater adherence and obedience to the compassionate and spiritually nourishing commands of Almighty Allah.

“I also urge us not to forget the poor and the vulnerable among us, as Allah has commanded us. Reach out to give solace and succour to those unable to help themselves. Show brotherly concern and compassion to all.

“The challenges that we face as a nation call upon us to adhere even more closely to Allah’s commandment, so that we may overcome those challenges and continue to build a just and prosperous society destined for us”.

“This Eid, we must, therefore, beseech Almighty Allah to protect the weak, feed the poor and give us the courage and wisdom to subdue and defeat those who would do violence and destruction to the innocent”, he said.