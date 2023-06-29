President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-Kabir celebration, just as he charged them not to forget the very tenets of the season, which are love, obedience and perseverance as they celebrate.

Akpabio, whose goodwill message was contained in a statement from the Media Unit of his office, urged Nigerians to eschew bitterness, hatred and imbibe the spirit of love, unity and faith during the celebration.

According to the statement, “It is only in a state of peace and tranquility that governments at all levels would be able to get the country out of the current economic situation”.

Akpabio assured Nigerians that government at all levels were working round the clock to reduce the economic hardship currently being faced by the masses with the removal of fuel subsidy noting that ” the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is working with the relevant agencies with a view to returning the country to the path of greatness and prosperity.”

He charged Nigerians to continue to use the period to pray for the leadership of the country, saying, ” the leadership of this country needs prayers and support from everyone, without any regard for political, religious or ethnic leanings, because economic hardship does not recognise politics, religion nor ethnic divides. This is time all hands must be on deck to salvage the situation for the benefit of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.”