Sierra Leone’s presidential election has been declared won by incumbent Julius Maada Bio.

Although, the opposition has challenged the results.

According to the final results of the presidential election held on Saturday June 24, 2023 which was declared on Tuesday, 27 June 2023, President Julius Maada Bio of ruling SLPP was re-elected with 1,566,932 votes (56%) of the valid votes cast.

Dr Samura Kamara of main opposition APC came second with 1,148,262 or 41.16% of the votes cast.

A candidate needs more than 55% for outright victory and avoid a second round.

Dr. Kamara branded the first round of results “daylight robbery” when they were announced on Monday.

International election monitors have raised concerns about the lack of openness in the tallying process.

Saturday’s vote took place amid tension but President Bio had called on Sierra Leoneans to “keep the peace”.

The 59-year-old, a former soldier, was sworn in for his second and final five-year term later on Tuesday night.