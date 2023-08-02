The General officer , commanding two division major general Valentine Okoro says the Nigerian Army is committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.

Major general Okoro gave the assurance during a working visit to Edo State one being one of the seven states he oversees.

Since assuming office in July this year as the 44th GOC of 2 division, this is the first time Major General Valentine Okoro is visiting Edo state.

Addressing troops at the four brigade in Benin city, Edo state, Major Gen. Okoro says providing security to all sects of Nigerians is a task that must be fulfilled and charged the officers to be proactive and ready.

He also urged the officers to acquaint themselves with the new vision and security strategy adopted by the new Army hierarchy.