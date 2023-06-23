President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria is ready for business urging foreign investors to take advantage of the opportunities and ongoing reforms in the country.

The president told investors on Thursday in Paris, France that ongoing reforms including the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rate will be sustained for a more competitive economy.

According to a statement by the president’s special advisor on special duties, communication and strategy Dele Alake, president Tinubu assured the delegation of Afrexim Bank that the government will continue to stimulate the economy with policies that support Investments.

The president of Afrexim Bank commended president Tinubu for the steps in removing the few subsidy and unification of exchange rate and assured him of the full support of the financial and developmental development Institution.