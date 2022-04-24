24 states fail to attract foreign investment in 2021

Nigerian Capital Importation report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the four quarters of 2021 says Kaduna, Imo and 22 other states in Nigeria failed to attract any foreign investment in 2021.

The report also shows that of the 24 states, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara also failed to attract foreign investments in the last three years.

Meanwhile, Lagos outshined other states and the federal capital territory (FCT) to top the list of states that attracted the most investments in 2021, attracting $5.8 billion in investment, representing 87 percent of the total capital inflow into the country for the period under review.

In the report, Abuja emerged second top investment destination with $833.4 million, recording a 34 percent decrease from the $1.27 billion in 2020 as the value of capital importation into Nigeria fell by 30.78 percent to $6.7 billion in 2021 from $9.68 billion recorded in 2020.