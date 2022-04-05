APC South East Zonal Leadership solicits Ndigbo support ahead 2023 Elections

The newly Inaugurated South East Executive of the All Progressive Congress APC have solicited Ndigbo continued support for the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The 8-man zonal committee headed by Ijeomah Aronduogbu made the appeal at their Inaugural meeting, held in Enugu.

The much awaited All Progressive Congress National Conversation that was speculated might midwife the disintegration of the party, now turns a new down for the nation ruling party

Not to say all issues have been sorted out, but the outcome may have laid to rest the fears of skeptics.

The outcome led to the inauguration of zonal executives, with the hope to further strengthen the party at Subnational level, not minding scores of post Congress unresolved issues.

The Committee has quickly swung into action by reaching out to people of the South East to improve their suport for the party in the zone

The zonal executives appealled to Ndigbo to ensure they vote massively for the party in the 2023 general election.

It praised the recent appeal court judgement that went in favour of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Elsewhere, the former Deputy Governor of Anambra state, said he has no regret dumping All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA for the All Progressives Congress.

Dr. Nkem Okeke who claimed that APC has exposed him to greater tasks, willing to be engage further, urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to copy the 2014 Governor Willie Obiano security model as working document to tackle insecurity in the state.