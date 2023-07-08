President Bola Tinubu has assured the industrial and service sectors that additional reforms will be implemented to increase efficiency and attract investment.

The President insists that the ongoing economic transformation will be intentionally led to capture and favor the country’s youths.

President Tinubu believes the growing rural-urban migration can only be controlled by increasing investments in digital technology that will directly improve healthcare systems and education for the poor.

He said these when he interacted with a delegation from blue chip Telecommunications company MTN that visited the Presidential Villa.

The MTN Group Chairman said the company had a plan of investing $3.5 billion in the economy over the next five years, with a broader vision of becoming a pan-African company by moving investments from the Middle East and focusing more on Africa, especially Nigeria, where it gets the highest return on investment.

The Group Chairman congratulated the President for the upswing of interest in the country within a short period since he assumed office, May 29, 2023, promising to support in mobilisation of other investors with about $1.5 trillion to look towards Nigeria, where reforms had been styled to favour business and encourage inclusive development.

Members of the MTN delegation that met with President Tinubu are the Group President and CEO of MTN, Ralph Mupita, The Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe and the Chief Executive Officer, Olutokun Karl Toriola.