A CSO, the National democratic Alliance has called on president Bola Tinubu to suspend the tenure policy in the civil service as those who served as directors for eight years are to compulsory retire from service.

They say it is a violation of the contract of employment and a deprivation of the rights of the civil service to enjoy the benefits of rising in ranks.

Following the approval of the revised public service rules (PSR) by the federal executive council on the 27th of September 2021 , the PSR became operational from 27th July, 2023,”

According to section 0209 of the revised PSR, the tenure limit for permanent secretaries is four years and another renewable term based only on satisfactory performance.

The rules also provide that a director of Grade Level 17 or its equivalent as may be prescribed by other MDAs shall compulsorily retire upon the attainment of eight years in that position.

This policy by the federal government have been condemned by this civil society organization.

Advertisement

They say it will foster corruption as directors and permanent secretaries will no longer focus on their duties but look for a way to embezzle money due to the short period of time they have to spend in office.

They want the federal government to suspend the policy as was done by former President Muhammad Buhari