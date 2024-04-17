In order to over come the hurdles in advancing women’s rights and amplifying their voices, Civil Society Organizations in Abuja , have called on Government at all levels to ensure that; women have leadership roles in all sectors across the the country to promote sustainable development and advance social Justice.

This was disclosed at a conference to promote best practice for inclusive security and peace building in the Northwest.

Women suffer a lot from conflicts and wars around the world .

In Nigeria women have experienced untold mental, emotional and physical suffering as a result of Boko Haram uprising in particular as

well as ethnic – religious disputes , and violent clashes among nomadic pastoralists and some agrarian communities.

This is why these civil society organization is advocating for peace building initiatives in the northwest region of Nigeria to recognize the hardship experienced by women during times of conflicts, in order to create long lasting solutions .

This gathering is to encourage women from all walks of life to

actively seek to take leadership roles and tackle the effects , caused, of protracted violent conflict in their communities .

Leaders of this CSO, and Stakeholders involved , wants various communities to empower women as they believe if a woman is empowered the nation will move forward .

They also disclosed some of the strategies they have implemented in communities to ensure peace .

The Group believes grassroots peace building in Nigeria should be dominated by women to ensure success as women are essential to any society.

