32-year-old Grammy-award winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, has been named as one of the top 100 most influential people of 2024 by Times Magazine.

In a statement on Wednesday, Times magazine said: “We spend months discussing who belongs on the TIME100, the people who we believe most changed the stories that define the past year.”

Penning a glowing tribute to Burna Boy, multi-Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo said: “Ten years ago or so, when young African musicians would come to me for advice, I would tell them, ‘You don’t need to mimic American artists! The world needs the amazing richness and beauty of our traditional African music and our culture.

This land is where most of modern music comes from. This source of inspiration is inexhaustible. Its freshness and its elegance will get the world’s attention for sure.’