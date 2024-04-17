The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support of Air Peace and other local airline operators.

At a press briefing in the nations capital , They stress that Nigerians should prioritise indigenous airline operators to strengthen the Naira.

On 30th March this year, Air Peace commenced direct flight services from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, to Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom.

The crash in Airfare threw the Nigeria to London route into a frenzied competition.

This social advocacy group, believes Nigerian businesses can thrive when it gets supports locally.

They believe Other Nigerian businesses should also be driven by the spirit of patrio­tism.

They say the Federal Government, must endeavour to see to it that what­ever needs to be done to bolster local businesses to meet foreign competi­tions should be done.