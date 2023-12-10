The Ooni of lfe, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has appealed to government and political stakeholders to commit themselves to policies and programmes that will deepen advocacy on promotion of local contents.

The monarch said this in Ile-Ife while addressing journalists during one of the activities lined up to mark his 8th coronation anniversary.

Oba Ogunwusi said local contents will engender creation of jobs and also encourage subsidiary industries to spring up, attracting a boost to the nation’s economy and subsequently reduce pressure on dollar.

He commended companies and industries that specialize in indigenous production as he suggested to government to prioritize 70 percent local contents for industries in the nation.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi called on President Bola Tinubu, governors and federal lawmakers to include locally made and assembled vehicles in their fleet.

On his rumoured visit to former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele at the Kuje correctional centre, the monarch explained that he was at the facility as parts of activities to mark his coronation anniversary.