The Ooni of Ife has congratulated the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as president elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, urging him to start working before inauguration.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Ooni’s Palace Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, the African foremost monarch described Tinubu as a man of destiny, a game changer and a progressive workaholic who does not only merit the victory but also has adequate proven capacity to lead the country to an enviable position in the global committee of nations.

Advertisement

“Your Excellency, I congratulate you and your amiable wife on behalf of the Oduduwa race worldwide as you have victoriously emerged as the President elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are indeed a man of destiny, you are a game changer and you are a progressive workaholic who has worked assiduously with right strategy and tactics justifying the merit of your recorded victory.

“As a pragmatic leader and manager of resources with adequate proven capacity to lead this country to an enviable position within the global committee of nations, please don’t disappoint Nigerians and the African people.” Ooni said.

Advertisement

Ooni, the Overall Father of Oduduwa race worldwide who doubles as Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) charged Tinubu to immediately assemble a transition team of cerebral men and women to come up with an economic recovery blueprint and swiftly upon his inauguration on May 29th 2023 move into action in a way that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope’

“As a tested and trusted cerebral team leader that you are, you must in a couple days present your transition team of cerebral men and women to give us an economic recovery blueprint as Nigerians can not wait to be liberated from the unbearable economic hardship that has bedeviled the country in the recent times.

“Nigerians have voted for you because of your promise of a ‘Renewed Hope” and you must swiftly from your first day in office come May 29th 2023 set the ball rolling in a manner that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope’. Ooni said.

Advertisement

OSINBJO CONGRATULATES TINUBU OVERELECTION VICTORY

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has written to congratulate the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Advertisement

According to him “I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Addressing the President-Elect, the VP stated that “in your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

Advertisement

“These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way.

“I trust that they will not allow whatever setbacks they may have experienced to truncate their strong desire to determine the future course of our national journey.

“Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the objective of birthing the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I pray that Almighty God will help you to fulfil the progressive mandate of our Party, as well as your various plans to improve the security, welfare and happiness of all Nigerians.”

Advertisement

Earlier today while presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council, the VP had led Federal Ministers to congratulate the former Lagos Governor, his wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady-Designate and the Vice President-Elect Senator Kashim Shettima.

The VP said, “we wish him (Asiwaju) the very best as he prepares to lead the country in the next few months.”

He then directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to formally convey the felicitations of the Council.

Advertisement

Later, the Vice President attended the formal presentation of the INEC Certificates of Return to both the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect at the National Collation Center located at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.