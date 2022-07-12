Ooni of Ife charges politicians on peaceful Osun Election

Barely five days to the Osun State governorship election, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has called on all political parties to call their followers to order towards ensuring a peaceful poll.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi disclosed this while addressing the women who accompanied the national Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Beta Edu to his palace

Advertisement

The APC national women leader is in Osun State to empower over 1,000 women in Ile-Ife with cash.

She said the visit to the palace of Ooni of Ife become imperative to receive royal blessings from the traditional ruler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi also enjoined politicians to play by the rules.

Elsewhere, a nongovernmental organization, the Pan African Women staged a walk from Ataoja School of Science to INEC office in Osogbo.

Advertisement

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the women advocate more participation of women in Politics particularly the forthcoming election on Saturday.

Representative of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner who received them assures of INEC’s preparedness to conduct a credible poll.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Betta Edu, has been going round the Country since her emergence at the Elective National Convention of the party, empowering women.

She was recently in Zamfara State where she empowered hundreds of Women with cash and Other items for their business.

Advertisement

Her visit to Osun State though meant to empower women but may not be unconnected with the July 14th Osun State Governorship Election where the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, is facing a major Challenge from the Peoples Democratic Party with Senator Ademola Adeleke, Labour Party, Lasun Yussuf, and Accord Party of Akin Ogunbiyi.

The Election is expected to be keenly contested with the introduction of the new Voter accreditation method known as BVAS by the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parties participating in the election are expected to hold their final campaign rallies within the next 48 hour after which an embargo will be placed on campaigning and voters will make their choice on Saturday.