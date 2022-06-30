Groups call for more youth, women involvement in party politics

Advocacy groups in Kaduna state are again calling for an increase in youth and women participation in governance and decision making in the state and country in order to bring about more stable and balanced society.

The advocacy groups majorly made up of youths, gathered to push the agenda for more youth and women inclusion across all levels of political structures.

They are particularly disturbed that no presidential or governorship aspirant under the age of 40 emerged as the flag bearer of the major political parties in the concluded primary elections

They said the youth and women are an indispensable resource and should be given more opportunities at the fore front to lead innovations and bring change.

They are however calling on political parties to ensure that youths and women are given more leadership opportunities going forward.

The youths believe political participation that is all-Inclusive is fundamental to developing a stable society that better responds to the specific needs of younger generations.