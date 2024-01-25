The Zamfara state government has reiterated it’s commitment to improving security in all institutions of learning especially as plans are underway to expand the state owned University in Talata Mafara to other local government areas

The government also plans the reconstruction and rehabilitation of stadiums and other sporting activities to engage youths in productivity activities.

The current administration in Zamfara is working tirelessly to improve the quality of educati9n in the state, thaT is why a state of emergency was declared on education.

Governor Dauda lawal who was represented by his commissioner for youths and sports development said this during a courtesy visit by the National president of the National Association of Nigerian students, NANS in Gusau

He adds that the administration of Gov. Lawal is fully committed to reviving the education sector at all levels in order to move the state forward

Advertisement

The commissioner also disclosed that five hundred million naira was approved for the renovation and reconstruction of additional structures at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Tsafe

The National President of NANS expressed worry over the growing insecurity and how tertiary institutions are now the soft targets for kidnappers, he is now advocating for the inclusion of Students Union Government in securing campuses

NANS again appealed to the Zamfara state government to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining Federal University Gusau students still held captive by bandits for more than hundred days.