The Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army Gusau who doubles as the Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed has assures of a secured learning environment for the Management and Students of Federal University Gusau and other Institutions of learning in Zamfara.

The Commander says troops under his command in collaboration with sister agencies will enhance security in schools and for students residing outside the campus.

General Ahmed gave the assurance when the Vice Chancellor Federal University Gusau Professor Mu’azu Abubakar, his management team and the member, federal House of representatives, representing Gusau/Tsafe Constituency Kabiru Amadu paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

About ten student’s of federal University Gusau, were abducted by unknown gunmen at their off campus residence in February, April and June this year.

Some of the abducted Student’s are still in the hands of their Captors, a development that forced the Student’s to embark on peaceful protest that led to heavy gridlock along the ever busy Gusau-Sokoto road for several hours.

General Sani Ahmed noted that 1 Brigade has built synergy with other security agencies, traditional rulers and government functionaries amongst others to bring back sanity in the society and restore lasting peace and harmony.

“The Nigerian military will continue to employ the use of technology to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the state and all forms of terrorism activities in the state will be curtailed totally” Gen. Ahmed said.

In a related Development, General Sani received leader’s of the Nigerian Hunters and forest security service, Zamfara State Command under the Leadership of it’s commander, Suleiman Sanusi Zurmi.

He calls for more collaboration on information gathering and enhanced protection of the large forest used as hideout by the Bandits.

Gen Ahmed assures the Hunters and Forest Security that they will operate in conjunction with the Nigerian Army to ensure the protection of all ungoverned spaces and numerous forests in Zamfara state.

He assures them of adequate protection and synergy while carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

The army General further reiterates the importance of taking control of all ungoverned spaces and forests, saying it will ensure the safety of farmers and communities.