Security Agencies in Nasarawa State have resolved to introduce checkpoints for ‘stop and Search’ across tertiary institutions in the state as part of measures to curb the rate of abduction of students and lecturers.

This decision was reached after an expanded security meeting held at the Government House in Lafia.

Banditry and kidnappings for ransom is gradually becoming an everyday occurrence in Nasarawa State.

In recent months, lecturers and students of tertiary institutions across the state have become soft targets for these criminals.

Some prominent cases were the abduction of four undergraduate students of the Nasarawa State University Keffi and the shooting and kidnapping of students at the Federal University of Lafia.

An expanded security meeting is at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Sule and it seeks to proffer solutions to this menace.

At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that security agencies should introduce ‘Stop and Search’ Points in and around the institutions.

This is cheering news to heads of tertiary institutions and they pledge their commitment in ensuring the success of this policy.

The meeting also resolved to introduce western education for herders with a view to bringing an end to farmer-herder clashes in the state.