The Forward Operating Base, FOB of the Nigerian Navy, Igbokoda in Ondo State, has discovered five illegal refineries, containing a total of 365,000 litres of adulterated crude oil in Araromi Seaside community of Ilaje Local Government Area of the State.

The Commanding Officer of Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, Navy Captain Wasuku Alushi gave the information when he toured the illegal refining sites.

This discovery by the Forward Operating Base, FOB of the Nigerian Navy, Igbokoda in Ondo State, came two weeks after the Chief of Naval Staff launched Operation Delta Sanity.

The operation is basically to sanitise the Niger Delta and rid the region of the menace of crude oil theft, illegal refinery, cultism and other criminal activities.

While taking journalists round some of the illegal refineries discovered, the Commanding Officer of Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, Group Captain Wasuku Alushi said the people involved transported the illegally refined crude oil into tanks, where they apply local technology.

According to him, the principle of fractional distillation was applied at the illegal refineries.

He said his men discovered a total of 365,000 litres of adulterated oil in five illegal refining ovens.

He said the Navy will continue to dismantle illegal refineries and adopt strategies to arrest the perpetrators.

Although, no suspect was arrested at the refineries, the Navy said it will embark on aggressive patrol

