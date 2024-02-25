The embassy of the State of Qatar has written to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Abuja confirming the acceptance of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce to host the Business and Investment Forum in Doha between the 2nd and 3rd Of March.

The Business and Investment Forum will be held on the sidelines of the State visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The acceptance is contrary to the widespread news of a rejection of the hosting of the Forum by the hosts.

The Forum will serve as a platform for President Tinubu and the Nigerian Business Community to engage the Qatari Chamber of Commerce on Investment opportunities and partnership between both Countries.

The President is expected to attend the Forum with his host, the Emir Of Qatar, Sheik Thamim Hamad Ibn Al-Thani.