The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the forthcoming visit by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the State of Qatar on 2-3 March, as scheduled.

The visit according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, will include bilateral discussions at the highest level across a full range of strategic, diplomatic and economic issues.

Mr Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the State of Qatar have a long history of friendship and close bilateral relations.

The forthcoming visit to Doha by HE President Tinubu will help build on this important relationship.”

The Ministry is aware of the circulation in the media of diplomatic correspondence and wishes to confirm that it will not comment on leaks.