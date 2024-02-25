The Police in Rivers State have displayed the corpse of a cult group leader who was declared wanted for the murder of Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim.

This comes few days after it was reported that the suspect had been

killed in a shootout with the police.

The Rivers State Police Command had confirmed that a leader of the Icelanders Cult group known as 2-baba has been killed.

But the inability of the command to produce the body left some residents in doubt about what had happened to the prime suspect in the murder of the head of Ahoada police Division.

The police say they have now retrieved the body to show evidence that 2-baba’s reign of terror has ended.

Local Government Authorities are happy and believe this would

significantly reduce crime in Ahoada axis of the state.

The Commissioner of Police commended other security agencies like the Nigerian Airforce for their support throughout the manhunt for the notorious criminal kingpin, which lasted almost 6 months.