Nigerian music icon, Innocent idibia, also known as 2baba, believes youths can do more in ensuring elected leaders are held accountable for their actions while in office.

This comes as the singer held a breakfast meeting with some members of the press in Lagos while highlighting his plans for the future.

Friends, fans and colleagues are gathered here to celebrate the milestones and selfless service of Nigeria’s iconic musician, 2Baba.

The event was not just a celebration of an extraordinary musical journey, but also a testament to the commitment of a true humanitarian.

Innocent Idibia, rose to stardom as the leader of the iconic group Plantashun Boiz in 1999.

Advertisement

However, it was his solo debut album, “Face 2 Face,” released in 2004, that established him as a bona-fide star.

Since then, he has continued to captivate audience with classic albums and trailblazing achievements

But, 2Baba’s impact extends far beyond the realm of music.

In 2009, he embarked on a journey of selfless service to humanity, establishing the 2Baba Foundation and in 2011, he began his humanitarian work in electoral conduct and the fight against electoral violence by launching the “A Million Voices For Peace” initiative.

In 2014, he started spearheading the “Vote Not Fight” campaign.

Advertisement

At this Breakfast Chat, the focus is not only on celebrating these remarkable milestones but also on highlighting the important new chapter in 2Baba’s ongoing work.

Many here believe that 2Baba’s journey from a musical icon to a committed advocate for positive change serves as an inspiration for everyone.