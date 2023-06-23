Edo state government has commended the efforts of former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase for his contribution to education in the state.

This is coming on the heels of his gesture to over 15 students who are children of deceased of Inspectorate cadre and other ranks and files who died in the line of duty that are beneficiaries of scholarship.

It is the second series the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation is holding its annual lectures and has

remained consistent with its presentation of scholarship awards to undergraduate students in different tertiary institutions.

At the event, Edo state Government describes the initiative as a laudable one and worthy of emulation.

The Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu says educational support to these officers children will help to reduce insecurity and other vices.

The convener, Solomon Arase explains that it is designed to assist the deserving students who have financial needs in the society for them to pursue their dreams.

Some of the recipients say the scholarship will go a long in helping them in fulfilling their dreams.

Stakeholders in the sector initiative like this should be encouraged to reduce the alarming statistics of children out of school.