The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of a former Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Dr. Solomon Arase, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

PANDEF said it is particularly impressed that Mr. President, in this instance, recognized and rewarded competence, patriotism, and love for the nation: virtues which the former Inspector-General of Police boldly upholds and bespeaks.

PANDEF also lauded the Nigerian Senate for its speedy confirmation of Solomon Arase’s nomination as Chairman of PSC.

Noting that the appointment of Solomon Arase is coming at a time when equipoise was needed in the nation’s polity.

PANDEF said, given the sterling career profile, and wealth of experience, of the former Inspector General of Police, and his commitment to National stability and peace, it is certain that his appointment will be immensely beneficial to the Nigeria Police Force, in particular, and the Country, in general.

PANDEF notes that Arase has, over the years, established himself as a diligent, dedicated, and patriotic Nigerian.

While in the Police Service, Dr. Solomon Arase served in various capacities, including Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State and was head of the topmost intelligence gathering unit of the Nigeria Police – the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, as Assistant Inspector-General, and, later, DIG, before he was appointed Inspector-General of Police, in April 2015.

And, even after he retired from the Police Service, in 2016, Dr. Solomon Arase continued to bestow his knowledge and experience to the Force, and the Nation, in various capacities.

While also congratulating Dr. Solomon Arase on his well-deserved appointment, PANDEF said it was certain that he would perform excellently in his new position.

PANDEF further thanked Dr. Solomon Arase for his noble contributions to the growth of the Forum, as Chairman of the Edo State Chapter, and extends the Forum’s best wishes to him on his new assignment.