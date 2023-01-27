All is now set for the members of the Osun State election Petitions Tribunal to deliver judgement on the petition filed by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola against the emergence of Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of the state.Counsel to both the All Progressives Congress, the People’s Democratic party including journalists have arrived the court expecting the arrival of members of the Tribunal panel.

Adegboyega Oyetola through his counsel is challenging the election on two grounds; that the first respondent is not qualify to have contested the election haven submitted forged documents to INEC and that the first respondent did not score the highest number of votes cast during the July 16 Governorship election.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence at the State High Court, venue of the tribunal sitting to prevent possible breakdown of law and order.

The Police have also blocked access road to the Court from Oke-Fia and LAMECO area, which forced people to trek or ply alternative routes.

