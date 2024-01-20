The former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase has pushed for the use of technology in the nation’s fight against crimes and criminalities.

After examining the state’s ongoing police recruitment program, Arase made this statement on Friday at the Police Headquarters in Amawbia Awka, Anambra State.

Mr. Arase emphasised the importance of technology in modern-day policing, saying that no number of police officers would be sufficient without it. He called for legislation requiring the installation of closed-circuit television systems (CCTV) in order to support effective security architecture in housing estates and shopping malls, among other places.

The former Inspector General of Police who is the Chairman, Police Service Commission(PSC), commended the collaboration between the commissioners’ of police and staff of the Police Service Commission (PSC), in the states he has visited.

He noted that the two bodies had formed a powerful alliance, which made the exercise flawless.

The PSC chairman stated that Nigerians can now see that the police are doing something credible, and he expressed pleasure with what he has seen thus far.

Arase complimented President Bola Tinubu’s administration for authorizing the recruitment of 30,000 troops to supplement those already on the field, but expressed concern that the country’s police force is grossly understaffed.

According to the PSC boss, prioritizing the welfare of Nigerian police officers is another way of motivating and boosting their morale to do more, while he maintained that community policing, in which all stakeholders are involved, will aid in intelligence gathering, thereby reducing crime and criminality.