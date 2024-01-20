The Kwara State Government has addressed a long-standing communal conflict between indigenes and non-indigenes in the Chikanda village in the Baruten Local Government Area.

The State Government team, led by Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, sought peace among the warring groups in the recent violence in Chikanda.

At a meeting held at Kosubosu, headquarters of Baruten Local Government and attended by the Okere of Saki Land; HRM Oba Khalid Olabisi Ilugbemidepo and the Ibà of Kishi Land; HRM Moshood Lawal Arowoduye II both from the neighboring Oyo state as well as a delegations of the Baruba and Yoruba communities, Engr. Danladi-Salihu reiterated the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s led administration to sustainable peace, as lingering conflicts if left unresolved, are capable of putting into shred the age-long mutual and cordial relationship between the communities of Kwara and Oyo states.

He also acknowledged the support of the Emirs of Òkúta, Ilesha-Baruba, Yashikira, and Gwanara who also attended the peace meeting for their efforts towards maintaining peace in the land, urging them to keep talking to the people on the need to avoid war at all cost, saying that no price should be too much to pay for peace to reign.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdullahi Bata, and the Baruten Local Government TIC Chairman, Rasheed Lafia also sued for peace and restated the commitment of the Governor AbdulRazaq-led administration to sustaining the age-long peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship between Kwara and Oyo states.

In their separate remarks, the Okere of Saki Land and Iba of Kisi Land assured the Kwara State Government of their commitment to continue ensuring peaceful coexistence among people from the neighboring states and applauded the swift response from the state government to putting the crisis under control.

After the peace meeting in Kosubosu, the Speaker led the delegation to the location of unrest, where he sympathized with the victims of the terrible tragedy and asked them to continue to embrace peace while assuring them of the government’s involvement.

The Kwara State Government team included Mohammed Baba Salihu, a politician representing the Okuta/Yashikira seat in the Kwara Assembly, and the TIC Chairman, Baruten LG Rasheed Lafia.