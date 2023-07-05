The president of the governing body of African football has intervened to resolve a pay dispute between the South Africa women’s football team and the national federation.

The team’s preparations for this month’s World Cup were thrown into disarray before the final warm-up game against Botswana at the weekend. Banyana Banyana boycotted the match.

They also refused to sign contracts after raising bonus issues.

Fifa has guaranteed each player $30,000 (£24,000) for taking part in the tournament but this figure was not included in the contracts the players were given to sign.

Patrice Motsepe, a wealthy South African businessman who is also the president of Confederation of African Football (Caf), and his wife Precious Moloi brokered a deal between the two parties, with a donation from their foundation going towards bonuses for the players.

Advertisement

The Women’s World Cup is due to start later this month in Australia and New Zealand.