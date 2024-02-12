The Nigerian Army Education Corps and some of its Directorates have celebrated the 2023 edition of the annual West African Social Activities at the AN Barracks, Yaba, Lagos.

Major General Simeon Oni who was also the former Corps Commander Education says the Education Corps has been greatly transformed and poised in building sustainable platform for educational development of the Nigerian Army.

The Chief Host, Corps Commander Education Nigerian Army, Major General Bello Tsoho thanked the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General T.A. Lagbaja for his support to Nigerian Army Education Corps.

The ceremony which had dance performances, drama, traditional food display, silent drills; tug of war presentation to invited guests.