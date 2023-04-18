The Labour Party has reaffirmed its support for the leadership of its embattled National Chairman Dr. Julius Abure.

The party made the resolution during its National Executive Council Meeting in Asaba, with its presidential candidate, Mr Peter obi in attendance as members dismissed the allegations against the Chairman calling it baseless and an attempt to unsettle the Labour party.

For the former governor of Anambra state, the currently crisis at the party is perpetrated by same people fighting democracy.