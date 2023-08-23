Civil Society Organizations in Abuja ,have called on Nigerians to encourage people who are left handed and not force them to use the right hand.

They aim to stop the stigma associated with left hand in the society.

This was disclosed at the fifth anniversary of left handers in Nigeria .

Being a southpaw in the African context often comes with its own challenges due to certain customs which associate the left hand with indignity? disrespect and bad manners .

It is sukkah used to perform acts that are otherwise irritating to a person like picking up a dirty object or washing , wiping the backside after defecating.

There is barely an accurate data on the number of left handed persons in Nigeria , but some studies shows that ; they make up between four to five percent of the Nation’s population.

Because their numbers are few, they suffer discrimination that is seemingly approved by most citizens and are over looked.

This group of left handed people have come together to raise awareness in order to change the narrative .

At this event , leaders of the group lay emphasis on the need for teachers in schools to encourage left handed children so they can have confidence in themselves.

TVC News spoke to parents whose children are left handed.

Olawale Ojo , is here with his daughter Marisa Ojo who is left handed he disclosed that the discrimination against left handed in schools has to be addressed .

Marisa Ojo , who is six years old told us about the challenges she has faced as a student left handed in school.

Tvc News Correspondent Ola Awakan bagged an award for his contributions to the left handed community .

He shed light on how society can support them .

The group wants Nigerians to put an end to left handed discrimination in all spheres of life across the country as they are humans.

