The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has promised to continue to invest in agriculture and other projects that will boost the state economy and have direct bearing on the people of the state.

The Governor stated this during the flagging off ceremony of free fertilizer distribution to farmers in the state held in Kardi town of Birnin Kebni local government area.

A total of 135,000 bags of fertilizers worth over two billion naira were distributed to farmers across the state as a way of supporting farmers to boost productivity and enhance their livelihood.

The governor also commended the efforts of security agencies for their courage and diligence in fighting banditry in the state, which paved way for farmers and villagers to return back to their farms and villages even as he warned officials to carryout the task of distributing the fertilizers without bias.