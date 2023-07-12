The Ondo State Government has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to pay special attention to the development of tree crops and provision of long term credit facilities to farmers.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture, Akin Olotu made the appeal at the launch of distribution of 500,000 cocoa seedlings to farmers at Oda Cocoa Farm Estate in Akure South Local Government Area of the State.

This is another move by the Ondo State Government to boost cocoa production in the state, which stands at 100,000 tonnes per annum.

The 500,000 cocoa seedlings were raised at six different locations in the state, through the Cocoa Revolution and Management Agency.

While launching the distribution of the seedlings at Oda Cocoa Farm Estate, the State Governor urged President Bola Tinubu to pay special attention to planting of tree crops

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture, Akin Olotu, the Governor urged the President to open rural roads for easy movement of farm produce.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity, stressing that cocoa planted in government reserves, will no longer be acceptable in the international market.

The Administrative Secretary of the Cocoa Revolution and Management Agency, said government will continue to support cocoa farmers and others.

Highpoint of the event was the distribution of cocoa seedlings to farmers.