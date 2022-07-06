Gov Ortom distributes improved seedlings to LGs

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has flagged-off the distribution of improved seedlings to the state’s 23 local governments.

Speaking during the flag-off at the premises of Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Makurdi, Governor Ortom tasked council chairmen to ensure that the improved seedlings are given to genuine farmers for cultivation in this year’s farming season.

To strengthen its status as the Food basket of the nation, the state government kicked off the purchase and distribution of improved seedlings to farmers

This is to act as Growth Enhancement Support to small scale farmers, boost food production and provide raw materials for industries springing up in the State.

It was also another opportunity for Governor Ortom to call on the Federal Government to stop the invasion of farmlands by Fulani herdsmen to enable Benue people to fully return to farm,

Governor Ortom expressed his displeasure on the re-introduction of the water resources Bill, calling it an insult to Nigerians

Earlier, the Special Adviser, Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, had lauded the governor for the prioritizing agriculture

He expressed confidence that the improved seedlings would boost the farm yields of farmers in the state and improve their livelihoods.

The improved seedlings include 6,900 bags of rice, 833 bags of maize, 1,000 tins of watermelon seeds, 333 bags of sorghum and 11,000 bundles of cassava stems.

