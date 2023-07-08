The government of Anambra state, through the state ministry of environment, recently received 1000 seedlings of guava, orange, step trees, and African tulip from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Morizbo Forestry and Green Concepts, Mr. Vincent Chukwuebuka Ezike.

The tree planting policy is one of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s primary initiatives in his clean, green, liveable, and sustainable calendar to help stop erosion and create appropriate nutrient recycling in the environment, hence maintaining a stable ecosystem.

The Commissioner of Environment, Engineer Felix Odimegwu, who spoke before the tree planting exercise, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the donor and stated that this gesture of kindness from Anambra State citizenry is a major bonus to the “Environment Community.”

According to him, the governor has maintained and encouraged the tree planting policy for the past 18 months in office reaching out to 181 communities in the state with millions of seedlings of different species.

Advertisement

Erosion has taken a huge toll in the state with 30% of our landmass threatened by erosion, it has also overwhelmed the government as it stands now, everybody has a role to play, we are calling on individuals, groups, who share like minds with our donor to come partner with the state government to help in curtailing this existential threat,” he said.

In attendance were; Appointees of the Governor on Environment, Permanent Secretary Barrister Ngozi Iwuno, Director of Ecology Mr. Edochie, Director of Forestry Mrs. Achugamonye, Director of Environmental Health, Mrs. Nwankwu, and Staff, all from the Ministry of Environment.

The tree-planting campaign began at the Secretariat’s Block ‘A’ Building and spread to the rest of the state secretariat and its surroundings. The State House of Assembly and Alex Ekwueme Square were also included.