School of Forestry Mechanization Afaka resumes a year after attack

The College of Forestry mechanization Afaka in Kaduna state is back in session a year after it was attacked by armed bandits and thirty seven Students abducted,

The authorities say the students have been relocated to a safer place in town where the now receive their lectures.

Provost of the college Dr Usman Muhammed also revealed that One hundreds and forty new students have been admitted into the schools.

However only administrative duties and practicals for student take place at the college in Afaka as the student are no longer allowed to stay in the hostels.

Security around the college has also been beefed up as Military checkpoints could be seen on all roads leading to the school

Recall that thirty nine student were abducted from the college when terrorists invaded the school eleventh March 2021.

Two students however escaped while ten other were freed after about a month.

Twenty seven other spent at least fifty five days before they eventually regained freedom after ransom was paid to the bandits by their parents.