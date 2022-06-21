Oyo Deputy Governor resumes new office at Ministry of Environment

The embattled Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Rauf Olaniyan has resumed at his new office which was recently relocated to the state’s ministry of Environment.

The Deputy Governor while speaking with newsmen at the new work space said his resumption was in compliance with the directive of the constituted authority.

The Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde had some weeks ago ordered the relocation of the number two citizen to the Ministry of Environment thereby serving him letter to that regard.

Olaniyan who noted that obedience had always been his virtue expressed his satisfaction with his new place, saying he was comfortable with every decision made by the state government regarding his office relocation.

According to him, I have been in the civil service for 28 years. Go and ask about me from those who know me. I have never been served a query before. A sitting governor served me a letter of relocation, why should this be an exception?

Olaniyan who noted that he still remains committed to his office said nothing would deter him from carrying out his official duties as the deputy Governor of his state.

Olaniyan said he does not share the same thought with those who believe that he was being witch hunted by the sitting governor because of his defection from the Peoples’Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

There had been several controversies linked to the deputy Governor since his defection to the All progressives Congress from the Peoples’Democratic Party.

Just recently, the Deputy Governor had received a petition from members of the state’s House of Assembly, accusing him of several misconducts, which may be tantamount to his impeachment after a final legal impeachment process.