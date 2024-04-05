The member, representing Irepodun-Ifelodun two in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hakeem Jamiu has distributed seedlings and agrochemicals to farmers in his constituency to end food insecurity.

No fewer than 153 farmers benefited from the “Back to Farm Intervention and Constituency Engagement” to end the food crisis, create jobs and generate wealth.

According to the former Deputy Speaker of the 6th Ekiti House of Assembly, the intervention is tailored towards encouraging farmers in his constituency ahead of the planting season.

Also speaking, his colleague from Irepodun-Ifelodun Constituency 1,. Femi Akindele and the Chairman of Ifedara LCDA, Lawrence Ogunsanya say the intervention is part of the shared prosperity agenda of the state government in ensuring food sufficiency for the people of the state.