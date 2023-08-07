The Member Representing Akwanga North Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has distributed fertilizers to Eight Hundred Farmers in the state to boost the cultivation of crops as the rainy season farming commences.

The distribution exercise which was flagged off by the Deputy Governor Emmanuel Akabe is aimed at reducing poverty and hunger among indigenes.

The rainy season is here and farmers in Nasarawa State have returned to their farmlands for the cultivation of crops to meet their subsistence and commercial demands.

To achieve quality yields the application of fertilizers is essential but acquiring them has over the years posed a huge challenge for these farmers.

It is in a bid to address the shortfall, that the member representing Akwanga North at the state House of Assembly is organizing this agricultural scheme for farmers in his constituency.

The scheme is providing fertilizers to the tune of 8 million naira to 800 farmers without any fee.

The aim is to boost crop production and reduce poverty, in line with the federal government’s policy on food security.

The Nasarawa State Government is elated with the disposition of the lawmaker to compliment its efforts in growing agriculture.

It pledges to sustain and improve on its agricultural friendly policies.

The benefiting farmers are in high spirits and optimistic that these fertilizers will bring about a bountiful harvest.

The scheme which is the maiden edition is expected to be replicated on an annual basis for the development of agriculture in the state.